Ex-NFL Player Calls Donald Trump The ‘First Black President’ & Responds To Backlash From Comment

The former NFL player says the president has 'inspired' him.

Former NFL player Jack Brewer told Donald Trump that he considered him to be the “first black president” during a roundtable discussion at the White House last week. Brewer responded to the backlash he’s faced since making the comment.

Last Thursday, as February came to an end, Trump met up with several leaders for an African American History Month roundtable. As reported by The Hill, the former Minnesota Vikings player — who is now an ordained minister and professor at Fordham University — interjected.

“Mr. President, I don’t mean to interrupt, but I’ve got to say this because it’s Black History Month: man, you are the first black president.”

Many believe this comment was a reference to writer Toni Morrison labeling President Bill Clinton “the first black president” back in 1998. Brewer told Trump that he had been a Democrat his entire life until he was “inspired” by him to “change.” The activist continued to heap praise on the 73-year-old.

“You’ve changed me. You touched me. And you made my work go to another level. You inspire me,” the former Vikings player said.

He mentioned visiting prisons and asking inmates if they have had their “sentences reduced” because of Trump. Brewer added he believes he’s “doing God’s work” thanks to the president.

Other activists in attendance — such as Alveda King, the niece of Martin Luther King Jr. — applauded the comments. Afterwards, Brewer took to Twitter to clarify his statement to his 54,000 followers.

“Being ‘African American’ is determined by your lineage.. being ‘Black’ is determined by your willingness to serve and defend BLACK PEOPLE!!”

The tweet received 4,000 likes and 1,000 retweets, with some users supporting the statement and others attacking it.

Brewer appeared on Fox News’ Reality Check With David Webb to respond to backlash he received over his pro-Trump comments, specifically from CNN commentator Keith Boykins. The commentator referred to the African American leaders who attended the roundtable discussion as “Uncle Toms.”

The minister spoke about how outraged he was by Boykins’ comments and began citing all the ways he has helped various inner-city communities, as well as feeding starving children and opening hospitals worldwide.

“I would love you to compare your work for poor black people against mine,” Brewer stated.

The former NFL player said he was fine with Boykins disagreeing with him but resented being “attacked.” Webb then asked what Brewer thought the Trump administration had changed the most “in the black community,” and the activist said it was freedom of “school choice.”