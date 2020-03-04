Alexis Ren Flaunts Killer Body In Skintight Workout Gear

Alexis Ren showed off her killer body, flaunting her curves in skintight workout gear as she posed alongside a furry friend for her latest Instagram share.

Alexis stood tall in what appeared to be a one-piece black tank top and shorts combo. She is pictured on a dirt trail where there is an abundance of lush foliage surrounding her. The serene scene is dominated by the stunning young woman and the absolutely adorable furry friend that is seated alongside her.

The social media influencer, with over 13.9 million followers, shared the photo after an absence from Instagram for almost three weeks. She spoke about life in her caption, alluding to the fact that could be the reason why she has not been seen in any new photographs since February 15.

Alexis showed off what could only be called an hourglass figure in the combo that tightly clung to her curves. The sexy garment appears to be poured onto her body, holding in her breasts, hips, and thighs for the sunny stroll.

In the first pic, the social media influencer is seen standing next to her furry pal. Her head and hip are jutted to the right side in the image. Alexis’s hair is pulled back into a casual ponytail, and she has a sly smile on her face.

For the second photo, the model and former Dancing with the Stars contestant is seen bending over to cuddle the black pooch, who is panting and happy that he is getting some love and affection from the smiling young woman.

The back of the workout gear can be viewed in the aforementioned photo, which is taken in a more close-up fashion than the first. It has a crisscross back for support and some white detailing on the straps.

Alexis is smiling and relaxed in the photo, as she affectionately wraps her arms around the dog.

Fans of the popular social media personality shared their joy at both her return and the images in the photo’s comments section.

First to comment was Alexis’ good friend, former Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler, who told her pal how much she loved her. In return, Alexis said she missed her as well and that she loved her a lot.

“I love you Lexi and seeing more about your life is always a pleasure. the simplicity of these photos is actually what makes them so special and pure. I love you, special soul,” said one fan and follower.

“Awwww such cute pictures! Also, that hourglass tho,” noted a second fan.

“You are so amazing sweet and beautiful and perfect,” said a third follower.