Fitness Model Jen Selter Rocks Lilac Leggings And Sports Bra In Sizzling Video

Fitness model Jen Selter stunned her 12.8 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a video in which she flaunted her sculpted physique as well as her enviable sneaker collection.

Jen didn’t include a geotag on the post, but the background looked as though she was back in her apartment in New York City. She stood in front of a series of floating white shelves that held sneakers in every shade, from neon yellow and orange to pastel pink and white. While there were a row of black boots on the ground underneath the lowest shelf, her footwear collection appeared to consist primarily of athletic shoes.

Jen rocked a pair of mint green sneakers, and carried the pastel shade through in her workout gear as well. Jen wore a lilac sports bra with a v-neck neckline that showcased a hint of cleavage, as well as her sculpted shoulders. She paired the sports bra with matching high-waisted leggings that came to just below her belly button. In the video, she held her cell phone in one hand, and in the other hand she tugged at the waistband of her leggings.

Jen’s long brunette locks were parted in the middle, and cascaded down her chest in a straight style. She kept the rest of her ensemble simple, adding a bracelet and nothing else. Her chiselled abs were on full display in the outfit, and she switched up her pose in the video.

Jen paired the simple yet sexy video with a caption that gave her followers a dose of inspiration and motivation. As she told them, “don’t wait until you’ve reached our goals to be proud of yourself.”

Her fans absolutely loved the sizzling, motivational post, and the video received over 68,000 views within just two hours. It also racked up 335 comments from her eager fans, who took to the comments section to share their thoughts on Jen’s physique, and her inspirational words.

“So cute babe,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

Another fan was dreaming of a sweat session with Jen, and commented “And I still want to work out with you one day! I know you will push me harder!”

One follower had his eye on a particular pair of shoes on her shelves, and said “I like the Jordan’s in the background.”

Another fan kept things simple and just said “beautiful.”

While her latest post featured her physique from the front, Jen frequently showcases her gravity-defying derriere for her eager fans. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the brunette bombshell rocked a snakeskin thong swimsuit that left little to the imagination.