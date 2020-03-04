‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10, Episode 11 Preview: Hilltop To Fend For Themselves Against The Whisperers

Eugene's radio contact with Stephanie will also be explored further in the next episode of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 return of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

With tensions heating up between the Whisperers and the other communities, things are set to escalate according to the synopsis for the next episode of The Walking Dead.

According to Carter Matt, the synopsis for Episode 11 (titled “Morning Star”) is as follows.

“The Whispers arrive from the Hilltop; the communities debate whether they should fight or fly after Lydia and Daryl encounter Alpha; Eugene has some complications as he struggles to communicate with Stephanie.”

The first part of the synopsis is a little confusing. However, as reported by Digital Spy, an earlier synopsis released reads as, “With the Whisperers coming for Hilltop, the communities must decide whether to run or fight,” indicating that the new synopsis has been incorrectly listed and repeated across various media outlets.

Regardless of the confusion, the accompanying trailer for the next episode of The Walking Dead relays the message that Hilltop is preparing to fight the Whisperers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this has come about due to the fact that the communities have been told of the whereabouts of the massive walker herd that the antagonistic group was collecting walkers to use as a weapon against the communities should they disobey rules set down by their leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton). Because of this, Alpha is intent on attacking the communities, potentially starting with Hilltop.

Jace Downs / AMC

However, in the latest trailer, it is discovered that Hilltop will be left defending themselves.

“Alexandria can’t get here,” a female voice says. “We’re on our own.”

The last episode of the hit zombie apocalypse series saw Alexandria attacked by Beta (Ryan Hurst), who sneaked into the community via a secret tunnel that had previously been dug by Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas). As a result of this, it comes as no surprise that they are unable to help Hilltop.

The trailer concludes with Aaron (Ross Marquand) calling formation on the Hilltop army as they get ready for battle. As to how this will play out remains to be seen and viewers will just have to wait until Sunday night in order to find out more.

The second half on the synopsis for Episode 11 reveals that Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) current storyline will also be touched on. Previously, he had made contact with a stranger via the radio and had struck up a tentative friendship. Little is known about this woman called Stephanie but many viewers suspect that she might be a member of the Commonwealth, a group featured in the comic books series on which The Walking Dead is based but who have not yet definitively turned up on the TV show.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return on March 8.