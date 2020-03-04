Ronan Farrow Slams Hachette Book Group For Publishing Woody Allen’s Memoir, Calls Them ‘Wildly Unprofessional’

Ronan Farrow has made a public statement on his official Twitter account about his publisher, Hachette Book Group, in light of their decision to move forward with a memoir written by Woody Allen — titled Apropos of Nothing.

“I was disappointed to learn through press reports that Hachette, my publisher, acquired Woody Allen’s memoir after other major publishers refused to do so and concealed the decision from me and its own employees,” wrote Farrow.

Ironically, Hachette Book Group are the ones who published Farrow’s book, Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators, which documented how men like Harvey Weinstein and Woody Allen have allegedly avoided accountability for various reported sexual crimes over many decades. According to Farrow, Hachette kept the fact they were planning to publish Allen’s memoir a secret while they worked on Catch and Kill.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr reported that Dylan Farrow — Allen’s adopted daughter who has accused him of molesting her at a young age — had released a statement about the release of Allen’s memoir. Dylan alleged that Hachette did not talk to her about the memoir or fact check her accusations.

Her brother defended her claims, stating that Dylan “has never been contacted to respond to any denial or mischaracterization of the abuse she suffered at the hands of Woody Allen — credible allegation, maintained for almost three decades, backed up by contemporaneous accounts and evidence.”

He called Hachette “wildly unprofessional” for the way they have behaved and accused them of a “lack of ethics and compassion for victims of sexual abuse.”

Farrow wrote that he had encouraged the publishing group to thoroughly fact check Allen’s memoir and also indicated that he would no longer be working with them in light of their recent actions.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Allen’s memoir will supposedly recount many of the relationships in his life, including those with his family and loved ones. It will also explore many of his projects on film, television, stage, and otherwise. Hachette is currently planning to publish the book in multiple countries across the globe, beginning in the United States on April 7.

Dylan accused Hachette of being complicit in the system of power that allows alleged sexual predators like Allen to continue getting away with their crimes thanks to their wealth and privilege.

Both Farrow siblings have received an outpouring of support on social media from supporters who feel they’re doing the right thing by speaking out against Hachette’s decision.