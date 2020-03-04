‘Maxim’ Bombshell Kara Del Toro Looks Smoking Hot In Massive Instagram Update

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro stunned her 1.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a massive Instagram update that showcased her curvaceous physique from multiple angles and in multiple poses. The snaps were from a photoshoot Kara did with photographer Megan Batson, who she tagged in the picture.

In the pictures, Kara rocked a stunning blue patterned mini dress with feminine details. The dress had ruffled cap sleeves and ruffled trim around the neckline, as well as small buttons all the way down the front of the dress. The neckline dipped low, revealing a tantalizing amount of cleavage, which Kara accentuated even more by layering a few gold necklaces on.

Kara unbuttoned a few of the buttons towards the hem of the dress, revealing more of her toned thighs. She kept the rest of the look simple, adding a pair of small hoop earrings. The stunner didn’t include a location in the geotag of the post, but she was out in nature with her hair blowing in the wind.

In the first snap, Kara kneeled down with a flower in one hand. She wore a pair of white tennis shoes, and gazed off into the distance.

For the second snap, she showed off her curves as she turned her face towards the sun, soaking it all up. The third picture had a more playful vibe, as Kara blew on a flower while clutching it with both hands. She closed her eyes for the shot and the camera captured her plump pout as she blew out.

Kara followed that up with a picture in which she grinned while holding the flower between her teeth and a seductive snap in which she parted her lips and placed her fingers near her mouth. She finished the post with a shot in which she bent over and showcased her incredible legs — and the incredible view.

Kara’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sexy update, and the post received over 15,700 likes within just three hours, including a like from UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste. Many of Kara’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Love the one with your big smile,” one fan said.

Another commented “the second shot is amazing!”

“Best assets,” another fan said, referring to Kara’s curves, and followed up the comment with two heart eyes emoji.

“Same perfect model in all of them… so many wonderful poses. How to chose?!? Going to think long and hard about this one,” one added.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Kara thrilled her fans with a snap in which she rocked a pair of light-wash jeans and a white cardigan. Though the cardigan wasn’t too revealing, she amped up the sex appeal by unzipping it from both the top and the bottom to showcase her cleavage and toned stomach.