Demi Rose Glows & Flaunts Cleavage In Stunning Snap

Buxom bombshell Demi Rose tantalized her 13.2 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram update, a simple snap in which she showcased her beauty. The picture was taken in Los Angeles, California, as the geotag of the post specified, and was captured at a moment when the sun cast a magical glow over her.

In the shot, Demi posed in front of a plain white wall. Due to the positioning of the sun, her shadow was visible on the wall behind her, giving the picture an artistic vibe.

The photo was cropped just underneath Demi’s waist, so her full ensemble wasn’t visible, but what fans could see showcased her curves to perfection. She rocked a black top with a straight neckline that showed off just a hint of cleavage, and her ample assets were encased in ruched fabric that drew attention to them. The top featured a belted detail just underneath the bust that emphasized her narrow waist, and then flared back out over her hips. The look accentuated her hourglass physique in a simple and subtle way. Demi identified herself in the caption of the post as a partner with the online retailer Fashion Nova, and tagged the brand, implying that the outfit she was wearing was from there.

She kept the accessories minimal, adding a delicate necklace and what appeared to be a purse with a chain detail, though only the chain straps were visible. Demi pulled her long brunette locks back in a half-up style, with some waves cascading down her chest, others swept away from her face, and a few strands hanging loose to frame her face. Her makeup was subtle yet flawless, and she rocked long lashes, bold brows that accentuated her eyes, and soft pink lips. Her bronzed skin was illuminated by the sunlight and she seemed to be glowing in the snap.

Demi’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the post racked up 948 comments within just three hours. The post also received over 145,600 likes within the same three-hour time span as her eager fans showered her with praise.

“A beautiful angel I would love to meet you one day,” one fan said.

“That is a beautiful natural picture of you!” another fan added.

“You look amazing baby!” one follower commented.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Demi thrilled her followers with another smoking hot snap from her time in Los Angeles. In that particular Instagram update, Demi rocked a pair of scandalously short Daisy Dukes and a white sports bra that was almost unable to contain her ample assets.