The Undertaker Takes A Shot On Twitter After WWE Forgets His Wife

The "Dead Man" doesn't say much on social media, but when he does...it's good.

Along with many others around the world, WWE wanted to celebrate Women’s History Month by paying tribute to a long line of females. On Monday, the wrestling giant released a photo gallery of many women who have captured championships in WWE or NXT. Unfortunately, they left out a few names from the long list, and one of them happened to be none other than Michelle McCool who is married to The Undertaker.

It isn’t often that The Undertaker says a lot on social media as he’s only created his Twitter and Instagram account in the last year or so. Usually, he only posts a picture or two and says very little, but WWE got under his skin and brought about some personal feelings from the wrestling legend.

March is indeed Women’s History month and the official website of WWE released a huge gallery of 45 women who are former/current champions. Becky Lynch, AJ Lee, Chyna, and a whole host of others were include in the gallery, but not every single woman was represented.

First things first, McCool took to Twitter to voice her displeasure in being omitted from the gallery. She didn’t think that she was better than any other woman on the list, but she simply felt as if she was snubbed and should have been a part of the photos presented.

Real talk-when you’ve put up w/ more in past than anyone would believe(simply b/c I’m the @undertaker wife)have rarely been mentioned for making ANY contribution to the “women’s revolution”-but WOW-not even top 45!#zerotalent #undertakerswife #laycoolwho #hadtospeak #stillblessed https://t.co/0VY7QyUALV — Michelle McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) March 3, 2020

On Tuesday afternoon, WWE had re-released the gallery and said that they included some pretty “cool” updates for Women’s History Month. Obviously, McCool had her picture now included with the others and Bull Nakano was given her spot in the list as well.

A few hours after the new gallery was released by WWE, The Undertaker decided to make his feelings known about the whole thing and it is obvious that he is certainly not happy with his wife not being remembered by the company he still is employed by.

Too little too late…unbelievable!! — Undertaker (@undertaker) March 3, 2020

Michelle McCool pretty much retired from professional wrestling nearly a decade ago as she stepped away in mid-2011. She has returned to WWE a couple of times in 2018 as she was in the women’s match at the Royal Rumble and a battle royal at Evolution.

The Undertaker recently returned to the ring for WWE and picked up a shocking victory at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia last week. There are whispers on social media that he’ll end up facing AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 next month, but nothing is confirmed as of this time. With the way his wife was forgotten about during Women’s History Month, though, it wouldn’t be surprising if there is now a strain in the professional relationship.