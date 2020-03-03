Russian Bombshell Anastasiya Kvitko Rocks Black Mini Dress In Sizzling Instagram Video

Instagram sensation Anastasiya Kvitko thrilled her 10.7 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a video in which she showed off her stunning curves in a scandalously tight mini dress.

In the video, Anastasiya posed in front of a floor-to-ceiling window with a breathtaking view of Miami. The space was decorated in a modern, neutral color palette in which the black dress made a major statement. The dress was a strapless style that was barely able to contain Anastasiya’s ample assets, with a straight neckline that revealed just a hint of cleavage. The dress ohugged her curvaceous physique, and featured ruched detailing over her derriere to accentuate it even more.

The dress came just a few inches down the Russian bombshell’s thighs, showing off her toned legs. She kept the rest of the look simple, adding a few gold bracelets to accessorize. The video also featured a beverage from the company Bang Energy, who Anastasiya has partnered with many times before. In her Instagram bio, she refers to herself as a Bang Energy Elite, and frequently shares sizzling videos in which she sips the brand’s beverages.

Her long locks hung down in a sexy, tousled style, and had an ombre effect with platinum blond tips and darker blond towards the roots. Her beauty look was simple yet sexy, with long lashes, luscious lips and flawless skin. Anatasiya alternated between gazing out the window and delivering seductive glances at the camera.

The Russian beauty’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot video with the view of Miami’s skyscrapers, and the post received over 30,000 views within just 36 minutes. The post also racked up 405 comments from her eager Instagram followers, who took to the comments section to shower the buxom bombshell with praise.

“You’re so gorgeous,” one fan said.

Another fan couldn’t seem to figure out which compliment to pay her, and said “wow wow wow wow you looking good over there love you are so beautiful you came down from heaven for me love.”

One follower referenced Anastasiya’s caption, and said “you make any day sunny” followed by a series of flame emoji.

“You are beautiful and gorgeous in that outfit,” another fan said.

The curvaceous babe’s sizzling video comes just a few days after another smoking hot video in which she promoted Bang Energy. In that video, published on February 28, as The Inquisitr reported, Anastasiya rocked a bright neon pink sports bra and tight pink leggings as she sipped a beverage on the beach. The athletic ensemble managed to showcase her tantalizing curves to perfection.