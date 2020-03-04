Mischa Barton Will Not Return For New Season Of ‘The Hills,’ Replaced By Caroline D’Amore

Mischa Barton won't be seen on the upcoming episodes of the MTV series.

Ahead of the new episodes of the MTV reboot’s sophomore season, a report from Us Weekly magazine on March 3 has revealed that multiple sources have confirmed Barton, who previously starred on The O.C., will no longer be featured in a full-time role and has been replaced by a new cast member, Caroline D’Amore.

According to the report, D’Amore is a DJ and actress who also serves as the head chef and co-owner of D’Amores Pizza. In addition, D’Amore is a host on Dish Radio’s Heartbeatz, produces the DJ Diaries with Caroline D’Amore, and has starred in a number of reality shows, including Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami, and the scripted series Entourage.

In 2009, D’Amore actually starred alongside fellow Hills star Audrina Patridge in Sorority Row.

Along with D’Amore and Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Whitney Port, Jason Wahler, Frankie Delgado, Brody Jenner, and Kaitlynn Carter are expected to be seen on The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2.

While Barton seemed to have true friendships with a number of her co-stars during Season 1, especially Patridge, the cast was said to be taken aback at her addition to the series when it first began airing in 2019. As Montag told Us Weekly at the time, she was frustrated by Barton’s addition to the show and felt that she was “too reserved” for the series.

“I think it was a little frustrating for me at first, because, like, we’ve put our whole lives into this show before and after, so to have someone come in and, like, be so reserved was a little bit frustrating,” Montag admitted.

Delgado also spoke out about Barton’s addition to the show, stating that when it comes to appearing on a reality series, it isn’t as easy as Barton likely thought it would be when she was initially added to the cast. Delgado then said that if someone wants to be liked by viewers, they have to put themselves out there and be real.

“People can spot that fakeness,” he noted.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jenner confirmed during a late 2019 interview with Entertainment Tonight that fans would be seeing his split from Carter play out on season two of The Hills: New Beginnings before admitting that filming through challenges can be therapeutic.

“I’m sure you’re going to see a lot of that,” he shared.