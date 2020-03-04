‘Bachelor’ Contestant Tammy Ly Blasted With Hate After ‘Women Tell All’

'I'm not a bully', said Tammy Ly.

Former Bachelor contestant Tammy Ly is responding via an Instagram post to the intense backlash she received following her appearance on Monday night’s Women Tell All. Ly got heated at many points during the show, at times putting other women on blast and repeatedly rolling her eyes. Viewers were disturbed by her behavior and turned to social media to let her known.

Hate comments began pouring through on her Instagram page, in her direct messages, and even in her email. Viewers accused her of being a bully, calling upon her to re-access how she treats others. On Tuesday she posted a lengthy message in response to the hate.

“This. Is. Not. Okay. My goal was to never hurt anyone. I am a strong woman and I am not afraid to stand up for what I believe in. I do not want to sugarcoat things and will always say how it is — that’s just who I am. I’m not a bully and I’m sorry if I came across that way.”

Ly went on to share stories from difficult moments in her past, explaining how she dealt with a difficult childhood and abandonment. She also had relationships with people who had alcoholism. While she explained that she wasn’t telling these difficult stories to make anyone feel bad for her, she wanted them to have a better idea of who she was as a person and why she may respond in a certain way.

“You may not understand me but just remember, I am only human and I do have feelings. Thank you to those who have continued to show support through this journey, I appreciate you,” she said ending the post with a heart emoji.

Ly then turned to Twitter to share some of the nastiest hate comments she had received after the airing of the show. The messages were explicit and especially vulgar, some people even told her that she was useless and she should kill herself.

Throughout the show, Ly picked a fight with several women but none as much as 23-year-old MyKenna Dorn. The Bachelor Peter Weber eventually got so annoyed with their bickering he put them on a two on one together. He ended up sending both home. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ly already publicly apologized her her nasty behavior last month. She insisted that she had never meant to hurt anyone through her words or actions and hoped that this experience wouldn’t define her as a person.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.