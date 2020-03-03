Fitness Bombshell Amanda Lee Sizzles In Tiny Metallic Hot Pink Bikini

Celebrity fitness trainer and Instagram sensation Amanda Lee is fearless when it comes to flaunting her killer physique, and her latest social media update is no different. In the most recent snapshot she shared with her 12 million followers, the model rocked a skimpy bikini set that put her stunning body on full display.

In the first photo, Amanda posed outdoors, seemingly standing against a garage door. She popped her right hip to the side and slightly raised her left leg as she looked straight into the camera with a sultry look on her face.

In the next shot, the 31-year-old turned and showed off her toned backside and pert booty. Her face was visible as she faced to the side. She closed her eyes and smiled as the photo was taken.

The third photo showed Amanda showing off her curvaceous physique front and center. She crossed her legs together and raised her arms to her head and pouted her lips — seemingly giving a “kiss.”

The stunner showcased her incredibly toned body in a metallic hot pink bikini set from Fashion Nova. The minuscule triangle top featured a low-cut neckline that flaunted her ample decolletage, as well as clear PVC straps that went over her shoulders and around her back.

She paired the top with matching thong that featured a low-cut design which accentuated her flat abs and taut stomach. It also had clear PVC straps that sat high on the model’s slender hips. The tiny piece of fabric only covered what was necessary.

Amanda wore a full face of makeup that included well-groomed brows, some eyeshadow, mascara, pink blush, and pink lipstick. She styled her long blond hair straight that cascaded down her back and over her shoulder. She sported several accessories such as a gold watch, a pair of big hoop earrings, and several gold bangles.

The latest upload proved popular, garnering over 80,000 likes and more than 1,190 comments within an hour of going live on the social media website. Fans and followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the model’s latest look. Some of her admirers were left speechless and opted to drop a flame or red heart emoji instead.

“Head to toe perfection,” one follower commented, adding seven flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“The most sexy and beautiful blonde of this world!” another admirer gushed.

“This is what perfection looks like,” a third social media user added.

“My goodness, I don’t know if it’s the bikini that makes your body look fuller? Or all of those voluptuous curves you’ve been blessed with?” a fourth fan wrote.