‘Southern Charm’ Star Shep Rose Weighs In After Jax Taylor Accuses Tom Sandoval Of Being Fake On ‘Pump Rules’

Shep Rose is discussing the latest 'Pump Rules' drama.

Shep Rose has added his two cents into the ongoing drama between Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Tom Sandoval, who endured a number of falling outs during production on the series’ eighth season in 2019.

On Twitter, after seeing that Taylor had accused Sandoval of acting a certain way on the show in an effort to make himself look good, the Southern Charm star, who has spent time with the Vanderpump Rules cast on a number of occasions, seemingly professed his allegiance to Taylor.

“Jax has a point. In the past on our show there have been people that do something purely to look like the hero. Most real/discerning fans take it with a little grain of salt. Others swallow the hook,” Rose began.

Then, in a second post shared on Twitter, Rose explained that when it comes to cast members of reality shows, they typically aren’t all great, or all bad. Instead, they are doing their best to be good as much as they possibly can while feeling like crap anytime they mess up.

Rose, who was in attendance last June when Taylor married wife Brittany Cartwright in Kentucky, also said that when it comes to reality stars on social media, they do their best to weather the storm while living their lives in the public eye.

After Rose’s tweets were shared, Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie, who he’s been friends with for years, shared a post of her own in which she said that while she sees where Rose is coming from, Sandoval is someone who cares about his friends and wants the best for all of them, both on-screen and off.

“I see your point here Shep but let me just say that [Tom Sandoval] is one of the most generous people I’ve ever met in my life and an amazing friend. He truly cares for his friends and wants the best for them on and OFF camera,” she wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor called out Sandoval for making a spectacle of the fact that he and Cartwright didn’t fire their controversial pastor over his anti-LGBTQ posts on social media until after their boss and Vanderpump Rules co-star, Lisa Vanderpump, spoke to them about the matter. In a February tweet, Taylor said that he doesn’t care what anyone thinks about the timing of the pastor’s firing and slammed Sandoval for being “wrong” and having “no tact.”