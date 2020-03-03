Fitness Model Bianca Taylor Slays In Revealing Leopard-Print Bikini

Fitness model Bianca Taylor shared two sexy pics on her Instagram earlier today. The hottie laid on her stomach on the floor in front of her couch, seemingly at her home in Los Angeles, California.

For her photo shoot, Bianca wore a revealing leopard-print bikini, the bottoms of which left very little to the imagination. Her 716,000 followers were delighted to see so much of her perky booty on display. Her arms hid the majority of her chest, but a hint of her impressive cleavage was left visible. The model’s thigh and forearm tattoos were also exposed.

In the first still, Bianca rested her chin on her palm while smoldering into the camera lens. The second pic was very similar to the first. However, instead of angling her face away from the camera, she stared directly at it. Due to the way she laid on the floor, her peachy derriére looked extra plump and curvy, the sunlight from a nearby window shined perfectly onto her behind.

Bianca opted for a warm-toned photo, demonstrated by the desaturated colors and a photo filter applied to each snap. She also left her long, raven-colored locks down, pushing them over to one side. Her silky tresses shielded her shoulder from the camera’s view like a curtain.

The stunner applied a full face of makeup to complete her overall look. She groomed her eyebrows to perfection, making her arches sharp and defined. Her eyelashes looked voluminous and long, likely thickened by a mascara wand. It looked like she had dabbed a little bit of eyeshadow across her lids and along her waterlines, too. She filled in her plump parted lips with a peach shade of matte lipstick. She also adorned her nose with a thin nose ring.

The slideshow proved very popular with Bianca’s numerous fans and admirers. In less than a day, her post earned over 37,000 likes and greater than 500 comments. She joked about having two personalities and blamed her “inner duality” on her “Gemini moon” astrological sign. Many of her followers commented on her caption.

“What’s your sun sign? Haha my moon sign is a Gemini too,” wrote one user, adding a laughing emoji to their comment.

“How is it that you only get more and more beautiful, ugh,” gushed another admirer, inserting several heart eyes emoji to their remark.

