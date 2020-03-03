Kylie Jenner Barely Covers Up In Revealing Brown Bikini: ‘Talk To Me Nice’

Kylie Jenner took to social media earlier today to share an incredible new post while clad in a brown bikini. Over the past few days, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been flooding her page with a variety of sexy, tropical shots from her enviable vacation. Today, she posted two brand new photos while clad in some seriously sexy swimwear.

In the first photo in the deck, Jenner posed front and center outside. The lipkit creator looked directly into the camera, running her hands through her beautiful mane and wearing two pieces of her hair braided in the front. Per usual, she stunned in a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. To accessorize, she wore a number of beaded bracelets on her wrist.

The 22-year-old flaunted her beautiful and bronzed body in a revealing brown bikini that featured a triangle top, dipping low into her chest and showing off plenty of cleavage. She added some sexy bottoms that were held together by gold chains and exposed her hip bones. The reality star’s taut tummy and toned legs were on full display and in the second photo in the deck, Jenner held her hand over her stomach and tugged at her bikini bottoms. Her beautifully manicured nails were also visible in the shot. In the caption of the update, the black haired beauty told fans to talk to her nice in all capital letters.

Since the post went live on her page an hour ago, it’s attracted a ton of attention with over 4 million likes in addition to well over 21,000 comments. Some social media users commented on the photo set to rave over Jenner’s figure while countless others asked where she got her bikini. A few more expressed their jealously over the California native’s trip.

“Every picture you post kills me. Speechless,” one follower gushed, adding a crying face emoji.

“What are you doing with these people. You look insane,” a second fan added in addition to a number of flame emoji.

“How many likes on tiktok in order for u to go to prom w me. Please,” another asked.

Earlier today, The Inquisitr shared that the Kylie Cosmetics creator stunned in another hot piece of swimwear, that time while posing with her sister, Kendall Jenner. For the occasion, the smoking hot sisters both wore matching monkinis that showed plenty of skin as well as their beautiful figures. Like her most recent share, that one racked up over 4 million liked in addition to well over 19,000 comments.