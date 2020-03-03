Beto O’Rourke’s Endorsement Of Joe Biden Brought Former Staffers ‘Near Tears,’ Activist Says

American activist and writer Shaun King, who supports Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for president, claims that former candidate Beto O’Rourke‘s endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden hasn’t been well-received among some former staffers.

“Had several former staffers of @BetoORourke reach out to me, some near tears, saying that his endorsement of @JoeBiden ‘felt like a betrayal’ of all they had worked for with Beto,” he tweeted. “One said he loathed Biden’s campaign for President. They just couldn’t make it make sense.”

As reported by NBC News, O’Rourke previously said that a Biden nomination would be a “return to the past” during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. According to O’Rourke, Americans need to “be bigger” and look at Biden’s record on important issues.

“You’ve got to ask yourself where Joe Biden is on the issues that are most important to you,” O’Rourke asked before noting the 77-year-old politician’s previous support of the Hyde Amendment as well as his push for the Iraq War.

“I’m not exactly sure what he believes or what he should apologize for. I only know that this country should be able to do far better.”

Per Vice, O’Rourke’s former bandmate, The Mars Volta’s Cedric Bixler-Zavala, posted an Instagram photo voicing his support for Sanders immediately after O’Rourke’s appearance and endorsement of Biden on Monday night.

“No thank you Biden,” he wrote after supporting Sanders.

Afterward, Bixler-Zavala began replying to fans’ comments and revealed that O’Rourke “bummed” him out by throwing his support behind Biden. O’Rourke was open about his previous punk phase on the campaign trail, and it appears Bixler-Zavala is disappointed with his turn. When one fan asked Bixler-Zavala to change O’Rourke’s mind, he suggested there was nothing he could offer the former Texas Representative that the Democratic National Committee (DNC) could not.

As reported by The Inquisitr, O’Rourke was not alone in endorsing Biden. The former Vice President also received the support of former Democratic rivals Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar as establishment candidates appear to be rallying their support against current frontrunner Sanders.

The wave of endorsements came just one night before Super Tuesday, when voters in delegate-heavy states like California and Texas, as well as swing states like Minnesota, cast their ballots. As of now, Sanders leads the primary with 60 delegates and Biden trails with 54. Further behind is Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren with eight, and the remaining candidates, businessman Michael Bloomberg and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, have none.