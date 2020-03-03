Kanye West Reportedly Thinks His Daughter North Will Be A Bigger Star Than Him One Day

The rapper's comments came after his daughter went viral at a Yeezy fashion show.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have a family of four, and it seems they’re already grooming their eldest daughter for success. On Monday, North West, 6, went viral after she performed a rap at her father’s Yeezy Season 8 fashion show at Paris’s Espace Niemeyer. Now, according to Hollywood Life, North’s father is convinced she’ll eventually be a bigger star than he is.

“He’s the definition of a stage dad. Truly nothing makes him happier than seeing her shine. And his belief in her is unlimited, he’s convinced she’s going to be a bigger star than he is one day,” a source said.

The source added that Kim was also proud of her daughter’s performance, but it meant more to North to gauge her father’s reaction. That’s in part because, according to the source, North would eventually like to follow in her father’s footsteps.

“North idolizes her dad and has been saying for a couple of years now that she wants to be a rapper and a singer like him. So, this was a dream come true for her and definitely just the beginning,” the source added.

North’s rap was a remix of a song by Zaza, a hip hop sensation who’s only 5. Zaza’s parents posted about the performance online, asking that Kardashian and West give credit to Zaza’s original version even as they praise their own daughter.

In response to the criticism, Kardashian insisted that North’s decision to perform was a last minute decision, and that she didn’t mean to fail to give credit to the original. She said that North is a huge fan of Zaza. She also said that North spends a lot of time in the studio recording with her dad.

Kardashian also gave her daughter’s performance plenty of praise on Instagram, and included a shoutout to Zaza there. She said that North’s performance had her “in tears,” and reiterated that the performance was impromptu.

As North begins what may be a long career in the world of hip hop, her father has offered an explanation as to why he stopped making merchandise and re-focused on fashion. According to Highsnobiety, the rapper said that he wasn’t pushing himself hard enough. West said that when he started working in fashion, he promised himself that he wouldn’t default to t-shirts. After a few years, he found himself doing exactly that. It was at that point that the rapper decided he needed to innovate, and started looking at making new shapes in his clothing.