Tammy Hembrow Lounges In The Pool In A Barely-There Pink Bikini In Sizzling New Video

Tammy Hembrow’s latest bikini look may be her most scandalous one yet. She showed off the barely-there swimwear in a new Instagram post shared on Tuesday.

The Aussie hottie’s latest social media appearance included a short video clip of her lounging in the pool while a large cluster of palm trees gently blew in the breeze behind her. She sat knee-deep in the water and leaned over the edge of the pool deck while resting her head in her hand and staring down the camera with a sultry gaze. Tammy then opted to stand up in the water a turned around to show off her backside to the lens, giving her 10.8 million followers a complete look at her itty-bitty bikini from Oh Polly that left very little to the imagination.

Tammy’s minuscule two-piece boasted a neon pink color that popped against her deep, all-over tan. The set included a halter-style top with thin plastic straps that showcased her toned arms. Its triangle-shaped cups and plunging neckline were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out of the piece from every angle. The scandalous design made for a seriously racy display of cleavage and underboob — though her audience hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The matching bottoms of the blond bombshell’s pool-day ensemble were arguably even more risque than her bikini top. The piece covered up only what was necessary so as not to violate Instagram’s nudity guidelines, allowing her to show off her sculpted thighs. Her quick turn also revealed the garment’s daringly cheeky style that left her booty exposed in its entirety.

The model did not add any accessories to her look, ensuring that all eyes were on her impressive physique. Her platinum tresses were damp from her time in the water, and she sported a minimal makeup look that made her natural beauty shine.

It wasn’t long before fans of the social media sensation began showering her latest share with love. It has been viewed over 460,000 times after just one hour of going live, and has racked up more than 117,000 likes. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Tammy’s jaw-dropping display.

“You are the prettiest human I know,” one person wrote.

“Your body is PERFECTION,” said another.

“Gym motivation yes thank you queen,” commented a third.

“My goodness you are absolutely unreal,” quipped a fourth.

Tammy is no stranger to rocking skimpy swimwear on her Instagram page. Another recent post saw her again by the pool, this time in a sexy pink-and-white two-piece that did nothing but favors for her flawless figure. That look also proved popular, earning over 282,000 likes.