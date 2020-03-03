Cuban-Italian Model Isabella Buscemi Slays In Neon Green Bikini

Miami model Isabella Buscemi isn’t leaving much to the imagination in a new snapshot posted to social media. The bombshell flashed some serious skin in a sultry new photo uploaded to Instagram on Tuesday, as she modeled a sexy two-piece that flaunted her killer physique.

In the brand new pic, Isabella was photographed indoors, seemingly inside a bathroom. She angled her body to the side that showed off her curvy behind in the process. Isabella looked straight into the camera with a bright smile on her face as she seemingly grabbed her bikini top’s strings as if to tease her fans.

The 22-year-old stunner looked nothing short of gorgeous in a skimpy bikini set from Fashion Nova. The top featured tiny triangle cups that barely contained her ample assets. It had a plunging neckline that showed off major cleavage and was so little that exposed some underboob.

Isabella wore matching bikini bottoms that featured the same minuscule triangle-cut fabric that covered just enough of her modesty. The skimpy garment was held by tiny strings that tied on the sides of her curvy hips.

The blond hottie wore several accessories, such as a name necklace, a diamond ring, a belly button ring, and a pair of eyeglasses. She sported a full face of makeup that consisted of darkened brows, several coats of mascara, a hint of blush, and a terracotta shade of lipstick.

In the caption, Isabella dropped a neon green heart emoji and tagged Fashion Nova and their sister account, Fashion Nova Men. She also gave a special discount code for her followers to use.

The new upload gained more than 30,000 likes and over 440 comments in just an hour of being live on the popular photo-sharing app. Many of the model’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments on her incredibly toned figure, while others raved about her assets. Some fans were short on words and chimed in using a trail of emoji instead.

“How can someone be this hot. F*cking HOW,” a follower commented on the post.

“LOVE THIS COLOR ON YOU! You are just perfect. Thank you for being amazing,” another fan gushed.

“I started following you on IG about one year ago, and believe me, it was literally the best decision that I’ve ever made. You’re truly 1 in a billion,” a third social media admirer wrote.

“You are just so good looking and that body — a sight for sore eyes. You also look gorgeous in glasses!” a fourth Instagram user added.