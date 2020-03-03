British Bombshell Bethany Lily April Sizzles In Lace Bra

Bethany Lily took to Instagram earlier today where she stunned in a revealing pink lace bra that left little to the imagination. In the last two photos that were added to her gorgeous feed, the model sent her fans’ jaws dropping to the floor in a tiny neon bikini top that showed off her signature assets. Today, she opted to tone things down a little in a beautiful bra.

For the stunning photo op, Allen leaned against a concrete wall, looking off into the distance with a serious look on her face. She was surrounded by shadows but a glimmer of light hit across her face, showing off her beautiful makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright lipstick. She wore her long, blond locks down and waved as they fell all the way down to her chest.

The British bombshell flashed a hint of her taut tummy in a pair of denim bottoms that hit above her navel. She added a revealing pink lace bra to her look that dipped low into her chest, flaunting her cleavage for the camera. The model tagged her location in London and in the caption of the image, the model told her fans that she was glowing in the light and had some bright ideas.

The post has only been live on her feed for a short time but it’s earned the beauty rave reviews from fans with more than 37,000 likes in addition to upwards of 700 comments and that number only continues to climb. Many followers had no words and opted to comment with emoji instead while heart and flame emoji-filled the majority of the comments section. A few others dropped a line to rave over her beauty.

“Pure hotness my love,” one follower raved, adding a series of heart-eye emoji.

“You’re literally the most beautiful and gorgeous girl in the entire world,” a second fan commented on the sizzling snapshot.

“Good morning I bet the day is going to be as wonderful as you,” another added.

“You are absolutely stunningly beautiful. Have a great day,” one more chimed in.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that the model sent temperatures soaring in another insanely sexy look, that time in a glittery bodysuit. For the occasion, she posed in profile, looking over her shoulder and straight to the camera. Allen barely covered herself in the skimpy ensemble and like her most recent social media share, that one attracted a ton of attention from her loyal fans.