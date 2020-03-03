Ariana Madix Admits She’s Frustrated With The Way ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Is Edited

Ariana Madix opened up about production on Scheana Marie's podcast.

Ariana Madix recently appeared on Scheananigans, where she discussed her thoughts about the editing that goes into episodes of Vanderpump Rules.

During her time chatting with her longtime friend and Vanderpump Rules co-star, Scheana Marie, Ariana said that when it comes to her storyline on the Bravo reality show, she doesn’t love the way in which producers have decided to focus on her relationship, rather than her professional life.

“I have been [frustrated] in the past at times when I feel like my existence is reduced to my relationship,” Ariana explained, according to a March 3 report from Reality Tea.

According to Madix, she is often met with comments from viewers of Vanderpump Rules who wonder what else she does besides date Tom Sandoval. As she explained, viewers would know that she does more than spend time with her boyfriend if producers chose to air scenes about the other things she has going on in her life.

After hearing Ariana’s thoughts, Scheana agreed that it has been frustrating to be seen only dating and working at SUR Restaurant on the show. Ariana then pointed out that after filming eight seasons of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana has still not been seen hosting her podcast or starring in her on-stage show in Las Vegas.

Ariana also noted that Vanderpump Rules viewers did not see Scheana purchase her first home in Palm Springs last year, even though the show was welcomed into the new homes of her co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute.

After Ariana and Scheana agreed that it has been frustrating to be seen primarily in their relationships on Vanderpump Rules, Ariana said that it was great to see that producers chose to feature one of new cast member Dayna Kathan’s comedy shows on the series weeks ago.

“I think it’s amazing that they’re showing what Dayna works hard on and is passionate about,” Madix said.

Madix then added that she believes each of the cast members of the show, especially the women on the series, should have that same opportunity to showcase what they are doing outside of their love lives and SUR Restaurant, where the show is based.

Although Madix recently admitted to considering quitting Vanderpump Rules during an interview on The Daily Dish podcast, via The Inquisitr, she has not yet announced any such move when it comes to the upcoming ninth season of the show.