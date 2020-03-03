Mya Looks Smoking Hot In Leopard-Print Catsuit For Dublin Performance

Mya is currently touring the U.K. and Ireland as part of “The Blast Off!” Tour. The “Case of the Ex” hitmaker took the time to share a smoking hot photos of herself in Dublin on Instagram which has fans in awe of her.

The R&B diva stunned in a leopard-print catsuit which covered her body completely, including her hands. The “Take Me There” songstress showed off her incredible figure in the fitted garment and proved that age is just a number. Mya paired the look with shimmery black knee-high boots and sported her fiery red hair up in a ponytail. The 41-year-old opted for a couple of necklaces, a bracelet, and small studded earrings. Mya applied a bold red lip, gold eyeshadow, and black mascara for the occasion.

For her most recent upload, the “Lady Marmalade” chart-topper shared numerous photos within one post.

In the first, she was captured from head to toe. She raised one hand to her hip and the other against the plain white wall. Mya looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and made everything look effortless.

In the next frame, she posed with her dancers who rocked black PVC ensembles. Mya was photographed slightly side-on while looking up with her hand in the air. She stuck her tongue out and appeared to be living her best life on the road.

In the next couple of slides, she posted a variety of snapshots of herself performing on stage.

In the very last photo, Mya did the splits in front of the mirror on the worktop. She arched her back, closed her eyes, and displayed her incredible jawline.

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 39,000 likes and over 750 comments, proving to be popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“You killin’ them outfits tho, u look great!” one user wrote.

“When you think you can’t get any hotter, then you come out like this,” another shared.

“This look is everything,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous flame emoji.

“Mya, this ponytail is everything!!!” a fourth admirer commented.

The “My Love Is Like… Wo” entertainer is no stranger to impressing her followers with her social media content. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mya wowed fans in a sheer top that was made out of thin netted material. Underneath, she rocked a black bra and paired the ensemble with a leather jacket that had white-and-pink sequined sleeves and tiny hot pants of the same color. Mya accessorized herself with large gold hoop earrings and sheer orange Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses.