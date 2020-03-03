Dylan Farrow Condemns Woody Allen’s New Memoir, Calls It ‘Deeply Upsetting’

Dylan Farrow has released a statement on social media about Woody Allen‘s upcoming memoir, where she condemns his work and calls it “deeply upsetting,” reports IndieWire.

As reported by Deadline yesterday, a division of Hachette Book Group, Grand Central Publishing, intends to publish a memoir written by Woody titled Apropos of Nothing. His memoir will receive a global rollout.

According to IndieWire, the missive will first be released in the U.S. on April 7, followed by a release in France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Canada. From there, the book will be released in other countries across the globe. Not only will the volume be released in hardcover, but there will also be e-book and audio editions.

The book is being described as “a comprehensive account of his life,” that will discuss his many projects in film and beyond, in addition to the relationships in his life with his friends, family, and “the loves of his life.”

Dylan, who has repeatedly accused Woody of molesting her as a child, has come forward with a statement that slams Hachette for moving forward with the publication of this memoir.

Per Dylan’s statement, she was allegedly never contacted to verify any of the information in the book and feels that their decision is an “utter betrayal” of her brother, Ronan Farrow’s’ comprehensive reporting.

Her brother is known for his investigative reporting for which his past work assisted in the downfall of film producer Harvey Weinstein. Ronan has publically supported his sister and her allegations against his estranged father for years.

Ronan also wrote Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators, a book that helped create the #MeToo movement and explored how Weinstein was able to get away with his predatory behavior for so long.

“This provides yet another example of the profound privilege that power, money, and notoriety affords. Hachette’s complicity in this should be called out for what it is and they should have to answer for it,” wrote Dylan.

My statement on the disappointing and, frankly shocking, news from @HachetteUS today. pic.twitter.com/h0zuAi0T7l — Dylan Farrow (@RealDylanFarrow) March 3, 2020

Many of Dylan’s fans and believers flocked to the comments section on her tweet to express their sympathies and support her statement.

“I believe you Dylan, I have always believed you, and I am so very sorry that the ‘autobiography’ of a known sexual predator could be considered a commodity of value to mercenary capitalist publishers. Shame on @HachetteUS,” wrote one person.

The Midnight in Paris director has maintained his innocence over the decades. The Inquisitr previously reported that Woody spoke out against the #MeToo movement, stating that he was tired of being compared to men like Weinstein and Bill Cosby.