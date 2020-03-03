Donald Trump Donates Fourth-Quarter 2019 Salary To Help Combat Coronavirus

As reported by CNBC, President Donald Trump donated his fourth-quarter 2019 salary to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Tuesday. According to White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, the funds are to be used to help the effort to “confront, contain, and combat” the coronavirus.

As noted by the publication, Trump has used his $400,000 annual salary to fund a different agency each quarter since taking office.

The news of Trump’s funding comes after Politico reported an upcoming bipartisan package of $7 to $8 billion that was agreed upon by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. According to people familiar with the process, the package will come as soon as Tuesday.

According to CNBC, the death toll from coronavirus in the United States is now at least nine, and the CDC claims the total number of cases in the country is at least 108. Although the bipartisan package and Trump’s salary will no doubt help the battle on the virus, the president’s administration continues to face scrutiny for its handling of the outbreak.

In a recent CNN report, experts accused Trump’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of withholding “crucial” information relating to the coronavirus from doctors.

Speaking to the network, Dr. Irwin Redlener, the director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University, claimed that not sharing such information is “inexplicable and inappropriate.”

“It’s a medical truism that it’s absolutely essential that physicians with experience with a particular condition disseminate information to others,” he said.

President Trump donates his second-quarter salary to the Department of Education pic.twitter.com/AUIqKijsyo — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 27, 2017

Dr. Paul Offit, an infectious disease expert at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, appeared to agree.

“You want to know what symptoms were common? Are there any markers that give a sense when a mild case is likely to progress to a severe case? What do you need to worry about?”

Regardless, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, claims that reports on the U.S. coronavirus cases are in the works. But according to health offices in three states and multiple hospitals, important information has been shared with the CDC and has yet to be released, which has caused confusion among doctors that stress the importance of releasing such data.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dr. Michael Mina, an epidemiologist at Harvard, claimed that the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus has been worse than anyone could have imagined.

“This is not a difficult problem to solve in the world of viruses,” he said, per The New York Times.