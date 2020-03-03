‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole Will Change Lives When She Exposes A Shocking Secret

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) is about to drop a major bombshell that will impact the lives of many Salem residents.

According to a recent report by Soap Dirt, Nicole will soon find out about the shocking baby switch. As many fans will remember, Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) and his uncle Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) switched Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan) baby with the daughter of Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk).

The baby switch took place after Sarah’s mother Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) caused a car accident that led to complications for her pregnant daughter and killed her biological granddaughter.

Following the baby’s death, Xander and Victor paid off a doctor at Salem University Hospital to switch the babies and keep their secret under wraps.

However, now that the doctor is back in town there could be a big problem. Nicole will reportedly overhear Xander and the doc talking about the switch, and when she finds out the truth she’ll let everyone know about it.

This means that Sarah and Eric will be completely devastated to learn that little Mickey is not their daughter, while Brady and Kristen will be overjoyed by the news that their baby girl is still alive.

The situation will cause a lot of tension and emotional moments within the two families. Eric and Brady are step-brothers, and Eric will continue to be close to Mickey despite not being her real father. However, it may be a difficult pill for him to swallow after bonding so closely with the little girl.

Meanwhile, Sarah will have to come to terms with the fact that she’ll lose the only child she’s ever known, and that her own mother is the reason why her baby passed away.

While Nicole won’t want to hurt Eric, who is the love of her life, she’ll think twice before blabbing the news. Eventually, it seems that she’ll refuse to keep another stunning baby secret from her boyfriend, who will likely be heartbroken over losing the child he thought to be his daughter.

Meanwhile, this will also pose a huge problem for Xander and Sarah, who only recently became a couple. Sarah confessed her love for Xander, who had been pining away for her for months. Days of Our Lives fans could see that the surprising revelation about the baby swap may kill any romantic changes the pair may have had for good.