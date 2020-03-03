Cosplay Model Liz Katz Flaunts Pert Derriere In ‘Naruto’-Inspired Costume

The model left little to the imagination in her latest cosplay.

On Tuesday, cosplay model Liz Katz delighted fans by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post inspired by the manga and anime series Naruto.

The photo shows the Instagram star dressed as a sexy version of the titular character, Naruto Uzumaki. Liz flaunted her fabulous figure in a plunging black bra and a pair of matching thong underwear from the clothing brand, Calvin Klein. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and pert derriere were put on full display. She also sported replicas of both Naruto’s signature orange-and-black jacket and his forehead protector. The 31-year-old gave the sexy look additional edge by wearing a black choker necklace and mid-calf socks.

The blond bombshell styled her long hair in pigtails with a few loose pieces framing her beautiful face. She wore a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application featured glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, a light coat of mascara, and nude lip gloss. In addition, she drew black lines on her cheeks to resemble Naruto’s facial markings.

For the photo, the Twitch streamer stood in front of a full length mirror, facing away from the photographer. She tugged on her jacket as she winked flirtatiously.

In the caption, the social media sensation implied that her reflection was actually her doppelganger she made by mastering “shadow clone jutsu,” which is an ability that enables Naruto to clone himself.

Many of Liz’s followers flocked to the comments section to shower the stunner with compliments. While some left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You look beautiful,” gushed one fan.

“Such an awesome cosplayer. It’s not so much the costume effort in your case, but mainly its the fact that you’ve chiselled already beautiful clay into something even better. Good work LK!” added a different admirer.

“Wonderful as always,” said another follower, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“God [you] are a very sexy woman,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 25,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Liz has a tendency to cosplay as characters from popular movies, television shows, and video games. Last month, she drove fans wild by uploading a photo, in which she wore a costume based on the character Leeloo from the film The Fifth Element. The sizzling snap has been liked over 56,000 times since it was shared.