Belgian Model Rose Bertram Washes Her Car In A Minuscule Pink Bikini

Rose Bertram continued her streak of eye-popping bikini snaps on Instagram today, much to the delight of her fans.

The Belgian model’s latest social media appearance included a total of two photos — one close-up shot, and one that captured a full-length look at the babe. She was seen standing outside a car service station next to a white car, which she was in the midst of washing. A yellow sponge rested on the hood of the vehicle, and a metal bucket full of sudsy water rested on the ground in front of her. She also held onto a long green hose with a spray nozzle in the second slide of the post.

Rose opted to strip down to a skimpy bikini to clean her ride so as not to get her actual clothes soaking wet. She went with a bright pink two-piece from PrettyLittleThing that did way more showing than covering up — a sight that her 803,000 followers certainly seemed to love. The set included an underwire-style top with thin shoulder straps and a plunging neckline. The scandalous style left an ample amount of cleavage well within eyesight. Rose’s audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The blond bombshell also rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque. The number clung to Rose’s curves in all of the right ways and boasted a high-cut design that allowed her to showcase her long legs. Meanwhile, its waistband sat low on her hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and trim waist.

Rose completed her car wash look with a pair of pink tube socks and chunky white sneakers. Around her neck, she wore a chain necklace with a pink set of lips that added just the right amount of bling. She also sported a pink bucket hat on top of her platinum curls, which fell messily down to her shoulders.

Fans were far from shy about showing the stunner’s bikini-clad new Instagram post some love. It has earned nearly 16,000 likes after just three hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Rose’s skin-baring display.

“You are living art mama,” one person wrote.

Another said that Rose was “perfect.”

Others simply used emoji to express their admiration for the shots, with many opting for the flame and heart-eyed emoticons.

Fans don’t have to scroll far down Rose’s feed to get another look at her impressive bikini body. She recently shared another slew of photos that saw her flaunting her curvaceous physique in a tiny lilac two-piece. That look also proved popular, earning over 28,000 likes.