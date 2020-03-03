Chiseled Model Whitney Johns Squats In A String Bikini During A Sexy Beach Workout

Whitney Johns gave her fans some major workout motivation in her most recent Instagram video update. The chiseled model shared the post to her account on Tuesday afternoon.

In the racy clip, Whitney is seen sporting a tiny snakeskin string bikini while she uses a resistance band around her thighs and does squats on the beach. The tiny top boasted a classic triangle design and strapped around her neck and back as it showed off her cleavage, muscular arms, and rock hard abs.

The thong bottoms tied around Whitney’s curvy hips and put her round booty on full display, as she worked her glutes, lean legs, and core.

The brunette bombshell wore her long, dark brown hair parted in the center and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back as they blew in the wind. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the video.

The application consisted of defined eyebrows and thick lashes. Whitney worked up a sweat and also glistened due to the shimmering highlighter and the pink blush on her face. She completed her look with a dark pink lipstick to accent her full lips.

In the background, a stunning ocean view can be seen, complete with a clear sky and boats in the stunning blue water. Whitney told her fans in the caption that the video was filmed in Marina del Rey, California.

Meanwhile, many of the model’s over 520,000 followers flocked to show their appreciation for the video. The post was viewed over 8,400 times and earned more than 90 comments within the first hour after it went live to the platform.

“You are goals girl!” one of Whitney’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“She is so perfect with this physique,” another admirer commented.

“Looking strong, keep it up,” a third social media user told the model.

“This video is giving me life. You are just perfect. You bring me so much motivation. Now I want to hit the gym Thanks girl,” a fourth person remarked.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her flawless figure online. She often delights her fans in revealing outfits such as skimpy swimwear and tight workout gear while giving them fitness inspiration.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Whitney Johns recently showed off her gym-honed body in a yellow bikini as she lifted weights near the ocean while she sported a tiny yellow two-piece. To date, that video has been watched more than 32,000 times and racked up over 150 comments.