Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Rocks Barely-There Undergarments & High Heels On Private Jet

Suzy Cortez took to social media earlier today to share a stunning shot of herself in a NSFW outfit that included some very revealing undergarments. The black-haired beauty has shared a variety of photos in scandalous outfits over the past few days, but this is the first time that she has ever boarded a plane in such a skimpy ensemble.

In the most recent photo update, the model had fans talking for a number of reasons. While standing on board a private jet in the middle of the aisle, the stunner faced her backside to the camera and looked over her shoulder. She left virtually nothing to the imagination while clad in a lacy white bra and a pair of matching panties. A thin strap connected her underpants to her sheer stockings while her pert derriere was the focus of the photo. The fitness model added a number of bracelets to her wrist in addition to a pair of gold hoop earrings.

She looked flawless, wearing her long, dark locks down and straight as they fell all the way down to her rear. She also rocked a stunning makeup application that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. Cortez completed the ensemble with a pair of incredibly high brown heels.

In the caption, she urged followers to subscribe to the Only Fans website for exclusive content.

The photo has only been live for a little over an hour, but it’s earning her a ton of attention with over 10,000 likes in addition to upward of 170 comments and that number only continues to climb. Some followers took to the shot to let her know that her body is rocking while countless others commented on the fact that she was on a private plane.

“One of the greatest bodies on the planet,” one follower wrote, adding a flexing muscle and peach emoji.

“You are all of my wishes baby,” a second follower commented on the sexy photo.

“I think I am in love my dear. I have joined the section and love your photos,” another commented in addition to a few flame emoji.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr shared that the Latina beauty sizzled in a hot and futuristic look. While posing in front of a crinkled metallic background, Miss BumBum wore a matching color on her body and left little to the imagination in the high-cut silver bodysuit that showed off her chiseled hip bones as well as a ton of cleavage. That photo garnered a ton of likes and comments for the beauty.