Curvy Model Katie Bell Grabs Attention In A White Sports Bra & Skintight Blue Leggings

Katie Bell rocked a casual, yet sexy look for her latest Instagram post. The curvy model wowed her followers with the photos on Tuesday afternoon.

In the racy snaps, Katie sizzled as she rocked a white Nike sports bra that showcased her colossal cleavage and toned arms. She also donned a pair of high-waisted blue leggings that were so tight they looked painted on as they hugged her curvy hips and long, lean legs. The ensemble also flaunted the model’s flat tummy, rock hard abs, and tiny waist.

Katie wore her long, dark brown hair in a deep side part and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders. She also rocked a natural makeup look.

The brunette bombshell used mascara and eyeliner to give her eyes some definition in contrast to her sculpted brows. Her face shimmered with a glowing highlighter and bronzed cheekbones. She completed the application with dark pink lipstick.

The model also accessorized the look with a thick bracelet around her wrist and light pink polish on her fingernails.

In the first photo, Katie held her phone up to take a sexy selfie in the mirror as she pushed her hip out to one side and wore a broody expression on her face. In the second snap, the model turned her body to the side and bent at the waist to show off her round booty.

Many of Katie’s over 1.8 million followers couldn’t get enough of the photo. The post collected over 46,000 likes and more than 900 comments in less than an hour after it was shared to her account.

“You’re soo cute, hope the best for you,” one of Katie’s followers stated in the comments section.

“I love this look, you’re awesome sexy lady,” another admirer wrote.

“When I thought my day couldn’t get any better then I see this post wow your gorgeous!” a third social media user gushed.

“You make days so much better,” a fourth person told the model.

While the model’s fans appear to approve of all of her posts, they tend to show the most love when she rocks racy outfits such as skimpy shirts, scanty lingerie, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katie Bell most recently showcased her enviable curves in a tiny crop top and a pair of Daisy Dukes. That post was a hit among her fans as well. To date, it’s garnered more than 101,000 likes and over 1,300 comments.