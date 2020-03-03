Instagram Bombshell Daisy Keech Flaunts Killer Figure As She Goes Topless At The Beach

Internet sensation Daisy Keech shared a revealing snap on social media on Tuesday, March 3 that displayed her partially nude, sending her fans into a frenzy. The blond bombshell posted the alluring photo on her Instagram account for all of her 2.9 million followers to see.

In the photo, the 20-year-old social media star laid out on a towel at the beach as she posed on her stomach and popped her right leg up, creating an angle that successfully displayed her curvaceous figure. While Daisy has frequently showed off her fit figure on social media platforms, she took it a step further on Tuesday as she posed topless, possibly in an effort to get rid of some tan lines, or maybe to tantalize her millions of followers. In any instance, the model’s busty assets took center stage in the snapshot as an ample amount of cleavage was clearly exposed.

However, the bombshell did not go entirely nude for the snap as to adhere to Instagram’s no-nudity policy, therefore, Daisy paired her bare chest with long, faded jeans that hugged her curvy hips. While the jeans might have been considered a contrasting look, it was one that highlighted her pert derriere. Furthermore, the social media star also rocked a few accessories with the already-bold outfit, including a long gold chain and a small pair of gold hoop earrings.

The stunner finished the look off by holding a single yellow daisy — the flower which she is named after — that added a vibrancy to the snap as she shared a sensual facial expression with the camera.

The yellow flower garnered further attention in the post’s caption as Daisy expressed to her fans that she wished to be the “only flower in ur garden.”

The seductive snap was instantly met with approval from thousands of Daisy’s fan, accumulating more than 31,000 likes since going live. More than 200 fans also took to the comments section to voice their praise for the beauty.

“This is so pretty, Daisy,” one user commented.

“Wow you are something else,” another user added in a comment that featured a string of heart emoji.

“Will you marry me,” a third fan questioned.

“Beautiful flower,” a fourth admirer chimed in.

The beautiful blond has shared several sizzling snaps of herself on instagram all week long, and it’s only Tuesday. On March 2, Daisy stunned fans with a photo of herself on the beach once more, this time wearing a tiny two-piece white bikini that left little to the imagination, per The Inquisitr.