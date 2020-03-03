Starbucks Releases Their Spring Menu Which Features Two New Drinks: Pineapple Matcha & Golden Ginger

Starbucks is preparing for the spring season early with the debut of its new spring menu featuring two new drinks and new breakfast wraps, reports People Magazine.

According to a press release from the coffee chain, their spring beverages are a Pineapple Matcha and a Golden Ginger drink. Both are fit for dairy-free people, too, as they use non-dairy coconut milk.

The Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink includes flavors of ginger and pineapple shaken together with “premium matcha green tea,” and finished off with coconut milk and poured over ice. The Golden Ginger Drink, also iced, is made with turmeric, ginger, and pineapple flavors combined with coconut milk.

For fans of the chain’s Nitro Cold Brews, Starbucks also unveiled the Nitro Cold Brew with Salted Honey Cold Foam. The press release says the sweet drink is “topped with salted honey cold foam which features a strike of toasted honey to let the coffee shine with a subtle sweetness,” perfect for the spring season.

Aside from their new beverages, Starbucks also introduced a couple of new breakfast wraps to its menu. The first is the Southwest Veggie Wrap, which uses black beans, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, sous vide potatoes, and cage-free scrambled eggs. Jalapeño cream cheese is added a finishing touch, and the entire thing is wrapped inside of a tasty salsa tortilla.

The other savory breakfast wrap is a Bacon, Sausage and Egg wrap which also uses cage-free scrambled eggs and sous vide potatoes in addition to double-smoked bacon and sausage, all wrapped inside of a flour tortilla.

Starbucks

The People Magazine article claims that both drinks can be purchased in grande size for no more than $5.75. The breakfast wraps cost $5.95 apiece and contain a whopping 20 grams of protein, making them the perfect snack for a burst of morning energy.

People also reports that the Starbucks Happy Hour is also returning this week on March 5 from 2 to 7 p.m. During that time, you can purchase any made-to-order drink and get a free one with it. It includes the new beverages, as long as you order at least a grande size.

In addition to its new menu items, Starbucks has also updated its grocery aisle. The press release reports that the coffee chain has added multiple new items to its stock including, Blonde Sunrise Blend Ground and its K-Cup, Starbucks Coffee with Golden Turmeric, Evolution Fresh Vital Berry and Carrot Citrus Radiance Juices, Starbucks Caramel Crème Ground and K-Cup coffee cups, and ready-to-drink Nitro Cold Brew.