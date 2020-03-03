WWE News: Three New Matches Added To ‘Elimination Chamber’ – Titles On The Line

Lots of gold will be on the line this Sunday and a "No Disqualification" Match has been added too.

Just a few days ago, WWE put on the huge Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia last week, but the build for the next pay-per-view is already going at full speed. On Sunday, WWE will present the Elimination Chamber and the card is still being built as superstars prepare for possible bouts. This week’s Monday Night Raw revealed three more matches with one having a big stipulation and the other two having championships on the line.

Yes, WrestleMania 36 is just one month away, but that card only has four matches on it as of this time. There is still so much to be decided upon, and that is why Elimination Chamber is happening on Sunday night, and it will help figure out more of the card and schedule for the “Show of Shows” in April.

It was a rather eventful Raw as Seth Rollins and Murphy went in as the Raw Tag Team Champions, but they most certainly did not leave the same way. The Street Profits received a title match, and with a bit of help from Kevin Owens, they won their first championship as members of WWE’s main roster.

Rollins and Murphy were so upset by the results of the match and Owens’ interference that they demanded a rematch. “The Messiah” and his follower were granted the rematch for the titles which will take place on Sunday as confirmed by the official website of WWE.

Another title match added on Monday will have Andrade put his WWE United States Championship on the line against Humberto Carrillo. This match has been building for quite some time now even though the champ was suspended for a month due to a wellness policy violation.

Andrade and Carrillo have some bad blood between one another, and they were putting together a good feud back in January. The champion’s suspension came at a horrible time as the momentum was building up, and now, the match for the title is just kind of happening.

A third new bout added to the card will be a No Disqualification Match between Aleister Black and AJ Styles. Black has been having his own problems with The O.C. lately and he had to face all three members on Raw with Styles being the only one he couldn’t defeat.

This time around, it will be a match where anything goes and Black had better have someone watching his back at Elimination Chamber.

As of Tuesday afternoon, here is the fully updated card for Elimination Chamber, but more matches are likely to be added: