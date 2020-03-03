Ariel Winter Shows Off Red Hair In Stunning New Selfie

Ariel Winter took to Instagram to share a stunning shot of her beautiful new hairstyle. Last month, The Inquisitr shared that the actress wrapped up filming her hit show, Modern Family, and decided to dye her locks back to a beautiful red color that she used to rock from time to time in the past. Since going back to the color, Winter has been sharing some beautiful photos of her brand new ‘do, including one on Monday.

In the most recent photo that was added to her feed, the ABC star told fans that she was taking part in a selfie shoot during a photo shoot, tagging her location in Los Angeles. She was in a bathroom and struck a pose front and center, twirling her hair in one of her hands. The beauty wore her newly-dyed locks parted in the middle with a clip on each side to keep her hair out of her face. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup for the photo, sporting just a little bit of foundation and blush. Her blue manicured nails were also on display.

The 22-year-old looked casual in a black t-shirt with a blue and white graphic. The post has only been live on her page for a short amount of time but that has not stopped her 4 million-plus followers from giving it a ton of attention.

In addition to over 175,000 likes, the shot has amassed upwards of 700 comments. Most Instagram users took to the comments section to let Winter know that she looked amazing, while countless others raved over her beauty. A few more couldn’t find the right words and added their choice of flame, heart, and heart-eye emoji instead. Many others took the opportunity to comment on the post and let Winter know that they would miss her show.

“Dang bae your last name may be winter but you are hot,” one follower wrote, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“Ur gettin more beautiful by the day..,” a second social media user added.

“Omg you look like a completely different person with hair! It looks awesome! But you always do anyway,” raved a third fan.

As previously mentioned, the Modern Family star recently dyed her locks red once she finished filming the hit ABC show. That time, she took to her Instagram stories to tease the new hairstyle, sharing a video of herself playing with her brunette tresses and confessing that she would not miss them at all. Later, she shared a photo outside of Nine Zero Salon with freshly dyed locks. That shot earned her a ton of attention from fans.