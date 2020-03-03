Kate Middleton Stuns in Emerald Green Outfit During Ireland Trip

Her tailored jacket and a-line dress will make everyone green with envy

Kate Middleton arrived in Ireland in a gorgeous green ensemble Tuesday, according to The Huffington Post. She wore a printed green tea-length skirt and accompanying billowy top. Her emerald green pumps and a green headband further accentuated the look. She topped the look with a rich green clutch and a long, emerald pea coat by Catherine Walker.

The Duchess of Cambridge and her husband, Prince William, coordinated for the start of their three-day trip to the Emerald Isle, with the Duke of Cambridge cutting a figure in a navy suit and green polka-dot tie.

The couple’s first stop on their trip is to Áras an Uachtaráin, the official residence of Irish President Michael Higgins and his wife, Sabina Coyne, where they enjoyed a meal of tea, biscuits, and lemon drizzle cake, as Hello Magazine reports. After their meal, the pair got to ring the peace bell at Áras an Uachtaráin. The bell was installed in 2008 to mark the anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, legislation signed in 1998 that ended much of the political strife in Northern Ireland.

They next visited the Garden of Remembrance, where they attended a wreath-laying ceremony. Then, the couple met with Leo Varadkar, the Taoiseach of Ireland, and his partner Matthew Barrett.

Tuesday evening will see the couple meeting with celebrities and philanthropists at the Guinness Storehouse Gravity Bar, and event hosted by the British Ambassador to Ireland. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will also visit Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare, and Galway during their trip.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

This trip marks the couple’s first official trip to Ireland, which they took without the royal children, George, 6, Charlotte, 4, and Louis, 2. Both George and Charlotte are in school, according to Hello Magazine. is likely that the children are being looked after by their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. Borrallo has been the full-time nanny for the Cambridges since 2014.

The trip to Ireland also happens to overlap with Prince Harry’s return to the U.K. The Duke of Sussex arrived last week to finish out his last duties as an active royal family member. He attended a Scottish travel conference, met with musician Jon Bon Jovi to record a song with the Invictus Games Choir. Though Prince William and Kate Middleton have yet to comment on the Sussex’s arrival in the U.K., the pair have recently come under fire amid reports that they purchased Instagram bots to boost their cred on the social media platform.