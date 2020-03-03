WWE Rumors: Company Holds Meeting Regarding Coronavirus Before ‘Monday Night Raw’

WWE is taking every precaution when it comes to the threat.

As fans of WWE look forward to one of the most exciting times of the year, there are other concerns which are on their mind. Everyone around the world is concerned with the Coronavirus and just how it may affect their plans or everyday lives. With professional wrestling events bringing thousands of people together almost daily, officials within WWE thought it best to hold a meeting before this week’s Monday Night Raw.

WWE’s superstars and production teams are on the road the majority of the year, and right now, that could be quite scary for some. Multiple cases of the Coronavirus are popping up around the United States with six deaths due to the virus in the country as of this writing having come about.

There hasn’t been a lot of concern revealed by many superstars as of yet, but WWE knows that a serious time is coming up soon. With multiple events happening each and every week, WrestleMania 36 in Tampa is right around the corner and it will welcome people from more than 100 countries around the world.

According to PW Insider, by way of Wrestling Inc., a meeting was held before last night’s Raw to address the Coronavirus situation. There has been no confirmation from WWE on this meeting as of yet, but they wanted to address the concerns and fears of all talents.

WWE

The meeting before Raw was to not only answer all concerns from superstars and crew members, but to advise them the best safety techniques. Officials advised everyone how to protect themselves and to stay healthy while traveling on the road and visiting multiple states.

Over the weekend, the first cases of the Coronavirus were revealed for the state of Florida with one in Tampa and another in Sarasota. It has raised concerns among those in WWE as WrestleMania 36 will commence in Tampa in just one month.

These cases were announced just after WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon spoke at a luncheon covering many topics. She mentioned that WWE is monitoring every situation and that postponement or cancellation of WrestleMania 36 is not out of the question if it is in the safety and best interest of all.

Many people around the world are concerned with the Coronavirus and how it could affect their lives. WWE knows that with Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania 36, and other live events taking place, many people will be in one place together multiple times. The meeting between officials and superstars before Monday Night Raw was done to address fears, offer advice, and keep everyone’s safety as the focus.