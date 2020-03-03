Stassie Karanikolaou Showers In Green Bikini To Celebrate 7 Million Instagram Followers

Stassie Karanikolaou reached 7 million Instagram followers this week, so she thanked her fans by giving them a brand new, super sultry post. In a series of photos on her feed, the bombshell babe took a steamy shower in a bright green bikini that left little to the imagination.

The photos showed Stassie standing in a white shower filled with eucalyptus vines. The water poured out over her tan body and caused her skin to glisten. She looked ready to clean up after a day in the sun while wearing her ultra-tiny two-piece, which did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Stassie’s look included a triangle-shaped bikini top with string ties on her shoulders. The ruched fabric just barely contained her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out. In addition, a bit of sideboob was on display.

Stassie’s flat, toned tummy was fully exposed between the top and a matching, V-shaped thong. The front of the bikini sat low on Stassie’s waist to further show off her abs, while the sides came up high on her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. The high cuts also showed off the model’s long, lean legs.

Stassie accessorized the look with a silver bracelet on her wrist. The babe appeared to be mostly makeup-free, though she hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. Her long, blond hair was soaking wet and slicked back in waves.

In the first photo, Stassie posed with one arm up against the wall as she leaned back and crossed her legs under the stream of water, which drew further attention to her figure. She closed her eyes and leaned her head back.

In the second image, Stassie turned around and stood directly under the shower, allowing the water droplets to fall all over her body. The angle gave fans a direct view of Stassie’s round booty in the thong. She arched her back and kept her head forward.

Stassie’s post garnered more than 445,000 likes and just over 1,3000 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Thank u for this,” Stassie’s famous close friend, Kylie Jenner, said.

“Okay, we all know that you’re gorgeous,” another user added.

“I’m obsessed with you,” a third follower added with a red heart.

Stassie joined Kylie on a tropical getaway this week, and the model has been sure to keep fans updated on her fun. Earlier this week, she shared several photos of herself rocking a red bikini.