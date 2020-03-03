Australian ‘Maxim’ Model Bianca Booth Shows Off Perky Booty In Barely There Thong

Bianca Booth shared a new update to her Instagram page in which she showed off her insanely fit physique in a skimpy bikini to the delight of her 1 million followers.

The Australian bombshell stood outdoors in front of white house, near a blue-framed window. She had her back to the camera, putting her perky derriere front and center. Booth posed with one leg firmly on the ground and the other bent to the front, in a way that accentuated the natural curves of her thin frame. The Maxim model placed her arms near her chest as she looked at the camera, which was placed near the ground, focusing on Booth’s lower body. The model did not include a geotag with her post or revealed her location in the caption.

Booth sported a two-piece bathing suit in a bright turquoise color that flattered her tanned complexion. On her lower body, the model had on a pair of bottoms that sat high on her low back, while thin strings tied on the sides, falling against her thigh. The bikini also boasted a thong bottom that bared most of her backside, showcasing her toned booty. The straps also sat high on her sides, flaunting her hips and slender midsection.

Booth teamed her bottoms with a matching top. The bikini top was not fully visible in the shot because she had her back to the viewer. But the bra included thin straps that tied behind her neck, and another set that wrapped around her torso. Her swimsuit was from Two Wolves Swimwear, an Australian swim brand she launched alongside her sister, Allana Booth.

Booth wore her caramel hair loose, which fell down her upper back. She wore a pair of brown sunglasses over her eyes.

The brunette bombshell also tagged LaserAway. In the caption, Booth revealed she used LaserAway to get a tattoo removed, and asked her followers whether they had ever done the procedure as well.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Within the first two hours, the photo has garnered more than 10,100 likes and upwards of 70 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to compliment the model’s physique, and to engage with her caption.

“I have, very unsuccessfully,” one user shared, including a sad face at the end of the post.

“Bod,” replied another one, including a black heart emoji after the comment.

“Wow [two fire emoji] booty goals,” a third one chimed in, trailing the words with a laughing-crying and a red heart emoji.