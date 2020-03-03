Tammy Hembrow Shows Off Taut Tummy In Hot New Photo: ‘U Can’t Sit With Us’

Tammy Hembrow took to social media earlier today to share a stunning photo that showed off one of her most enviable features — her abs. Over the past few weeks, the social media sensation has been teasing her brand-new activewear line for fans by sharing a number of photos and videos of herself and other models clad in pieces from the Saski Collection. Yet, the most recent shot showed her spending some time with her baby girl while clad in a revealing outfit.

In the first photo of the double-photo update, the model appeared front and center with her daughter by her side. The two appeared to be sitting in a car and looked directly into the camera with smiles on their faces. Hembrow rested one hand on her head and gave the peace sign with the other, showing off her beautifully manicured nails. She wore her long, blond locks pulled back in a ponytail and also rocked a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and pink lip gloss.

A few tattoos on her arms were also visible. Even though she was only photographed from the waist up, she put her amazing body on display. While clad in a white crop top that was from her collection, she paired it with some light denim. Her daughter looked as cute as can be, wearing her locks in a high ponytail and rocking a light pink shirt. The second photo was plain and simple — showing only a shot of her and her daughter’s shoes.

Since the photo went live for her 10 million-plus fans, it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention with over 350,000 likes in addition to well over 700 comments. Many followers were quick to drop a line and rave over her gorgeous figure while countless others had no words and commented with emoji instead.

“Can i sit with you guys bc y’all are my FAVORITE,” one follower commented, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“Sorry for getting so excited seeing her omg I just can’t believe she’s actually your little girl! So proud,” another Instagrammer added in addition to a few flame emoji.

“I am a huge fan of yours! Check out those abs,” a third follower gushed.

Last month, The Inquisitr shared that the Australian beauty sizzled in another hot outfit – one that was a little more cozy. In addition to a powder blue bra, Hembrow also rocked a pair of baggy sweats. Like her most recent photo post, that one attracted a ton of attention for the YouTuber.