‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Flaunts Pert Derriere While Posing With A Cat

The Russian model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Tuesday, Russian model Nata Lee made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post.

The provocative picture was taken by the professional photographer Alexander Mavrin at the health spa, Bansk, located in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia. In the photo, Nata, who has been deemed as the “World’s Sexiest DJ,” is seen posing on what appears to be a deck with wooden handrails. The model faced away from the camera and arched her back, as she held onto a black cat. She looked over her shoulder and smiled sweetly.

The 21-year-old flaunted her fantastic figure in a sheer white cropped blouse and a pair of matching thong underwear with mesh detailing. The risque ensemble put Nata’s pert derriere on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The social media sensation also sported a white ushanka to give her additional warmth.

The blond bombshell styled her hair in loose waves and opted to wear a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. The subtle application featured glowing highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, and a light coat of mascara.

In the caption, the professional DJ expressed gratitude that she was able to the meet the cat at the spa, calling the adorable creature a “miracle.” She also noted that her overall experience while visiting Bansk has been pleasurable.

Many of Nata’s admirers showered the stunner with compliments in the comments section.

“Absolutely stunning and very sexy natalee [sic],” gushed one fan, adding a string of blue heart and rose emoji to the comment.

“You’re as wonderful as ever,” added a different devotee.

“You look absolutely gorgeous here,” said another follower.

“Truly amazing woman,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Nata has not yet responded to the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 100,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the Instagram star is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in revealing outfits that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she shared a sizzling snap, in which she wore a white bra and denim shorts while posing in the desert. That photo has been liked over 400,000 times since it was uploaded.