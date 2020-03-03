‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Sizzles In Tiny Coral Bikini

Instagram sensation Lauren Drain, who many identify as the ‘World’s Sexiest Nurse,’ tantalized her 3.9 million Instagram followers with her latest update. The picture showed off Lauren’s enviable curves in a skimpy bikini, and was taken in Malibu, California, as the geotag of the post indicated.

Though no water sources were visible, beyond a glimpse of a pool in the background, Lauren was getting sprayed with tiny droplets in the sexy picture. She donned a coral bikini top with an athletic silhouette and zip-up front. The bikini top had a scoop neckline that showed off just a hint of Lauren’s cleavage. The truly scandalous part of the top came in the fact that it didn’t quite seem able to cover Lauren’s ample assets, and showed off a tantalizing hint of underboob.

The skimpy swimsuit left Lauren’s toned stomach exposed, and she finished off the look with some high-cut bikini bottoms. The bikini bottoms stretched over her hips, elongating her legs and drawing attention to her curves. They likewise had a zipper detail up the front, although both the bottoms and the bikini top were completely zipped.

The coral hue of the swimsuit looked stunning against Lauren’s bronzed skin, and she appeared to be enjoying the water. Her long blond locks hung down her chest and back in loose curls, and she turned her face to the water, allowing the droplets to settle on her face.

Her makeup in the shot was minimal, and she had a pink hue on her lips as well as long lashes. In the caption of the post, she encouraged her followers to participate in a challenge she was running.

Many of the blond bombshell’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the update, and the post received 77 comments in just one hour. The post also racked up 9,200 likes within the same time span, including a like from UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste.

“Love this photo of you Lauren,” one fan said with a heart emoji.

Another fan loved the throwback snaps Lauren has been sharing as she sculpts her post-pregnancy body, and commented “all kinds of never before released pics! Greatest shape – fitness, curves, strength.”

“Wow, I think this is my FAV photo of you ever,” one follower said

Another added “seriously you’re so amazing.”

No matter what she’s wearing, Lauren manages to showcase her enviable curves. In a recent Instagram update, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a pair of pink underwear and nothing else in a provocative topless photo.