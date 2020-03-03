Aussie Model Casey Costelloe Flaunts Her Fit Physique In A Yellow Bikini: ‘Feeling Tropical’

Casey Costelloe steamed up Instagram in a brand new bikini photo. The sexy post was uploaded the Aussie model’s account on Tuesday.

In the racy pic, Casey looked smoking hot as she rocked a skimpy yellow bikini as she soaked up some sun in Palm Beach. The bikini top boasted a plunging neckline that showed off her massive cleavage and toned arms. Her tiny bottoms accented her curvy hips and legs. The swimwear also put a spotlight on her flat tummy and tiny waist.

Casey wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose strands that engulfed her shoulders. She added a gorgeous pink flower behind her ear and also rocked a full face of makeup.

The glam look consisted of sculpted eyebrows and thick black eyeliner. She also added long lashes. Casey’s glowing tan skin was given an extra shimmer with highlighter on her nose, forehead, and chin, as well as pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the application with light pink lipstick.

In the first photo, Casey looked to the side of the camera with a big smile on her face. The second shot featured the model giving a sultry stare as she accessorized the look with hoop earrings and rings on her fingers.

In the background of the pics, some green foliage is seen, as well as a stone fence. In the caption, Casey revealed that she was feeling very tropical.

Of course, many of the model’s over 780,000 followers went wild for the photos. The post racked up more than 13,000 likes and over 320 comments within the first 10 hours after it was shared to her feed.

“Wow you are looking very gorgeous in that lovely bikini and beautiful body,” one of Casey’s followers wrote in the comment section.

“You look like a flower and that is the truth,” another admirer remarked.

“That flower is adorned to perfection!” a third social media user stated.

“Beautiful photo, great smile, and enjoy your week beautiful Casey,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans have become accustom to seeing her fit physique in revealing clothing. She is often seen sporting tiny bathing suits and skintight workout clothes. She’s also been known to don skimpy dresses and scanty lingerie.

Most recently, Casey Costelloe delighted her followers when she posed in a white sports bra and a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes on the beach for a racy new video. That post was viewed over 14,000 times and has earned more than 150 comments to date.