Blond Bombshell Anna Nystrom Flaunts Curves In Tight Jeans And Sky-High Heels

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom thrilled her 8.6 million Instagram followers in her latest Instagram post, which featured two side-by-side snaps in which she rocked a casual yet glamorous look. The photo was taken on the streets of Stockholm, Sweden, as she specified in the geotag of the post.

Anna stood on a cobblestone sidewalk in front of a building with stunning architectural details. She rocked a pair of light-wash jeans that clung to her toned physique. The jeans had distressed details on the thighs, calves, and large distressed holes on both knees. She had the hems of the jeans rolled up for a sleek, streamlined look. She also added a few extra inches of height by rocking a pair of sky-high heeled sandals with a thin, clear strap across her foot and around her ankle for a look that elongated her legs.

Anna paired the light-wash jeans with a casual long-sleeved white top. The top featured a scooped neckline that showcased just a hint of her cleavage, and also featured lace-up details on the front for a seductive vibe. Anna held her hands in front of her stomach in the snap, covering up part of her ensemble, but it seems that the top was a cropped length that showcased a hint of skin at her toned stomach as well.

The Swedish smokeshow wore her long blond locks down in voluminous, bouncy curls, and rocked a beauty look in neutral tones. In the caption of the post, she filled her followers in on her next destination.

Anna’s fans couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot side-by-side snap, and the post received over 18,800 likes within just 36 minutes. The post also racked up 228 comments in the same brief time span, as Anna’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

“You are so beautiful and sweet as always,” one fan commented.

“You look amazing,” another fan added.

One follower referenced her upcoming travels in his comment, and said “have a nice flight and enjoy” followed by a series of heart emoji.

“Wow, you are just perfect,” another follower added.

Though she showed off all of her sculpted physique in her latest Instagram update, Anna occasionally shares close-up snaps that highlight her beauty rather than just her body. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Anna shared a stunning shot in which she rocked a delicate white lace top. Her golden locks cascaded down her chest and her makeup was flawless in the breathtaking snap.