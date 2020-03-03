Rita Ora Shares Series Of Stunning Snaps From Paris Fashion Week

Rita Ora took to her Instagram page earlier today to share a series of hot photos from her time in Paris. Like many other celebrities, Ora is there for Paris Fashion Week where she will be taking in a number of shows during the highly anticipated event. In the stunning new update added to her feed, the singer looked fabulous in not just one but three new shots.

In the first photo in the series, the 29-year-old looked picture-perfect as she walked the streets of Paris. For the fashion event, she rocked a khaki-colored jumpsuit that plunged low into her chest, showing off a little cleavage for the camera. The outfit had a tie around the middle, showcasing her slim waist. She added a chic jacket over the jumpsuit that comprised gold buckles and had brown, black, and pink stripes.

The U.K. native styled her long, blond tresses with some funky waves in the front while the rest of her mane was worn relatively straight. The British beauty wore a beautiful application of makeup that included blush, highlighter, and lipstick but covered the majority of her face with a pair of large white sunglasses. The next image in the deck showed the singer’s back side, and the last shot was very similar, only Ora playfully stuck out her tongue.

In the caption, she kept things simple and just wrote “PFW.”

The photos have not been live for more than a few minutes, but they have already attracted a ton of attention with over 39,000 likes and well over 200 comments. Some Instagrammers commented on the post to let the bombshell know that she looks amazing while countless others told her to have a good time. A few more had no words and chose to comment with emoji instead.

“You’re an amazing inspiration to everyone,” one follower commented, adding a few heart emoji.

“Your smile is my favorite thing,” a second social media user wrote in addition to a few heart-eye and flame emoji.

“Can’t wait to see you at lollapalooza Argentina baby,” another added.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Ora stunned in a hot outfit and shared the results on Instagram. At the beginning of the month, The Inquisitr shared that Ora sizzled in another hot look in an all-black ensemble that included a lacy black top that hugged all of her curves. That post earned over 200,000 comments from fans.