Fitness Model Ana Cheri Flaunts Impressive Physique In White Sports Bra And Metallic, Snakeskin Leggings

Ana Cheri put the results of her intense workout routine on display in her latest Instagram share by sporting a set of tight workout gear that did nothing but favors for her impressive physique.

The fitness model took to her account on Tuesday with the eye-popping new snap, which was an instant hit with her 12.4 million followers. In the image, Ana was seen standing outside a large building that was surrounded by cactus plants. She was captured gathering her dark tresses up in a ponytail as the golden sun spilled over her incredible figure.

The 33-year-old looked ready to work up a sweat, as she was dressed in a curve-hugging set of fitness clothes that, naturally, were from her own Cheri Fit clothing line. Judging by the reaction of her fans, Ana certainly seemed to do her brand well.

Ana looked absolutely stunning in a longline white sports bra with thick shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms. It boasted a low scoop neckline that exposed an eyeful of cleavage, which was given even more attention thanks to a dainty bow that fell right in the middle of her chest. Fans were also treated to a glimpse of the babe’s flat midsection and chiseled abs — one of the many results of her dedication to the gym.

The brunette beauty also sported a pair of metallic silver leggings with a snakeskin pattern that was sure to turn a few more heads. The bottoms clung tight to Ana’s lower half, defining her sculpted legs and curves in all of the right ways. Meanwhile, its thick waistband was pulled high up on the model’s hips, further accentuating her trim waist.

Ana also added a few accessories to her gym-day ensemble, including a set of dainty hoop earrings and a trendy bar necklace. She also sported a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, pink blush, shimmering highlighter and orange eyeshadow that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans began showing Ana’s latest social media appearance some love. The post has racked up over 35,000 likes after just two hours of going live, as well as dozens of compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Outfit on point,” one person wrote.

“You look amazing girl, one in a million,” said another.

“Always so perfect mama,” commented a third.

“You are so beautiful and sweet as always,” quipped a fourth.

When Ana’s not modeling pieces from her clothing line, she is often flaunting her curvaceous frame in a scandalous swimwear. Over the weekend, the Instagram hottie dazzled her fans with a set of snaps that saw her sporting a zebra-print bikini that left little to the imagination. That post also proved popular, earning nearly 183,000 likes.