‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Tuesday: Tessa Leaves

The Young and the Restless recap for Tuesday, March 3 reveals Tessa leaving after Mariah denies having an affair with Linsday. Plus, Reed returns, Victor decides who will run his company, and Phyllis drops by Nick’s and gets stuck.

At their apartment, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) asked Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) why she was there. Tessa replied she wanted to surprise Mariah, and then she asked her girlfriend for an explanation. Mariah ranted about shirtless Tanner (Chase Coleman) answering her calls, but Tessa retorted that she didn’t sleep with Tanner. Tessa asked Mariah if she slept with Lindsay (Kirby Bliss Blanton), and Mariah denied she’d done anything with the bartender. Tessa said the evidence showed a different story than the one Mariah was telling, and she slammed the door as she left. Mariah moaned to Lindsay about what happened, and Lindsay advised her to lean on her family and close friends.

Mariah took that to heart, and she went to see Sharon (Sharon Case). Before her daughter arrived, Sharon struggled a bout of nausea, and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) helped her through it. Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) came downstairs while her mom was ranting about how difficult cancer and the treatments are, and then Faith made Sharon sicker by describing a tuna sandwich. Faith apologized, and then she left to do homework when Mariah arrived. Mariah cried to Sharon about what happened with Tessa. Mariah also admitted that she’d never been open with Tessa about Sharon’s cancer. Sharon told her daughter she knew what she had to do. Outside, the storm raged.

Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) brought Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) to the Ranch to visit Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Reed wanted to know how Billy (Jason Thompson) let this happen to Victoria, especially after what J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) put her through. Victor (Eric Braeden) told Reed he didn’t want to talk about Billy Abbott anymore. When Nick left, Victor informed him that he’d decided to take up Adam (Mark Grossman) on his offer to run Newman Enterprises, and Nick wished him luck. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) worried that Victor couldn’t trust Adam.

Later, Victor summoned Adam to the Ranch, and he and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) drove there in the storm. Nikki and Chelsea went to check on the kids, and Victor learned that the storm brought down a big branch. He declared that they would hash out the details of Adam’s employment at Newman while they were stuck at the Ranch waiting out the storm.

Speaking of stuck, after Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) checked on Amanda (Mishael Morgan), she went to Nick’s with takeout. Nick asked Phyllis about their recent kiss, and Phyllis assured him that it meant nothing. Then she talked to him about being the sole owner of The Grand Phoenix, and Nick wondered what she pulled to get Chelsea and Abby (Melissa Ordway) to sell their shares. Phyllis tried to leave, but she had to stay because the roads were too icy with the storm.

Finally, Elena (Brytni Sarpy) showed Devon (Bryton James) the new clinic. Then, Nate (Sean Dominic) showed up, and they all ended up stuck there during the icy weather.