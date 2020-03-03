Kylie & Kendall Jenner Rock Matching, Colorful Monokinis In Fiery New Instagram Post

Kylie Jenner provided twice the heat on her Instagram account on Tuesday with a new post. In a series of photos on her feed, the makeup mogul posed alongside her older sister, Kendall Jenner, in matching, colorful monokinis that left very little to the imagination. Fans immediately went wild over the sexy share.

The photos showed Kylie and Kendall posing on some outdoor steps leading up to a massive villa. It appeared to be a mostly cloudy and dark evening, but that didn’t stop the sisters from enjoying their tropical getaway in swimwear for as long as possible. The monokinis, which featured bright yellow, blue, and green marble designs and gold hoops, were cut in slightly different styles that put the reality stars’ best assets on display.

Kylie’s look featured a halterneck style top and a plunging neckline, which was connected at the center of her chest with a gold ring. The cut barely contained her busty chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out.

The fabric then ran across Kylie’s waist, but left a bit of her flat, toned tummy on display. The lower half of the suit was cut in a skirt style, with cut-outs on one side that exposed Kylie’s toned thighs. The short skirt hugged the makeup mogul’s pert derriere and came up high on her hips to draw attention to her hourglass figure.

Meanwhile, Kendall rocked a similar one-piece with the same plunging top. However, the lower half was cut in a U-shaped thong, which left her abs on full display. The Calvin Klein model’s already-long legs looked even longer in the high-cut sides that came above her hips.

Kylie sported small earrings as her only accessory, while Kendall wore a few small bracelets. Both women wore their long, dark hair up in tight buns behind their heads.

In the first photo, Kylie stood on a lower step and cocked her hip to the side, which further showed off her figure. Kendall posed with her back to the camera in the background, giving fans a perfect view of her round booty in the tiny thong. In the following photos, Kendall joined Kylie up front and snuggled up close to her sister. She pointed her toes to further elongate her legs.

Kylie’s post garnered more than 2 million views and nearly 10,000 comments in under an hour, proving to be quite the hit.

“Name a more iconic duo,” one fan said in the comments section.

Kylie has been providing a ton of updates on her vacation in recent days. Earlier this week, she sent fans into a frenzy with a solo shot in which she rocked a brown two-piece.