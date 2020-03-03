Angeline Varona Looks Smoking Hot In A Red String Bikini On Instagram

Miami model Angeline Varona has her Instagram followers drooling with yet another set of sizzling snapshots of her killer physique in a sexy red bikini set from Fashion Nova.

In the new post, the brunette beauty stunned as she rocked a red string two-piece with a tiny triangle top that tied behind her neck and around her back. It had a deep neckline that showed an ample amount of cleavage. It is also important to note that the skimpy garment was several sizes smaller on her as it revealed some underboob.

Angeline wore a pair of matching bottoms that tied at the sides. The strings sat high on her curvy hips, accentuating her taut tummy. The swimwear was also pretty low-cut that showed more skin around the midsection, such as her flat abs and tiny waist.

In the first photo, the model faced a full-body mirror inside Haven Resorts & Spas in Cancun, Mexico. She angled her body to the side and showed off her curvy behind and lean legs. Angeline looked at her phone’s screen as she took the snapshot. A swipe to the right showed the model in a slightly different pose. She also moved closer to the mirror as her legs were cut off in the photo.

The Latina wore her dark tresses loose and parted to the side, and sported simple stud earrings as her only accessory. She wore minimal makeup in the photo. The application consisted of defined eyebrows and some pink color on her lips.

Angeline made sure to tag the online retail giant Fashion Nova in both the caption and in the photo.

It was no surprise that the new upload received a lot of love from the model’s online fans. Within the first 22 hours of being live, the post racked up more than 170,000 likes and 1,500-plus comments. A lot of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on her latest update. Others were left speechless and opted to drop a combination of emoji instead.

“Absolutely beautiful young lady. You are literally perfection. Slaying this red bikini,” one of her followers commented on the post, adding two heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“It has got to be illegal to be this much beautiful and gorgeous, I swear. Those curves are too dangerous,” a second social media user added.

“My goodness, they’re almost falling out! 100% unique beauty with such amazing perfection,” a third Instagram fan wrote.

“What a gorgeous little sexy body!” said a fourth one.