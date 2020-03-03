Nashville Tornadoes Damage 50 Buildings & Leave Tens Of Thousands Without Power

Deadly tornadoes tore through Nashville, Tennessee late Monday and early Tuesday, killing at least 21 and hospitalizing over 150, The Daily Mail reported. Not only that, the tornadoes damaged 50 buildings in the city, leaving tens of thousands without power.

Actor Scott Baio, who has in-laws in Nashville, tweeted about the disaster, noting the property loss and damage, as well as the lack of power.

“No power & now the cleanup begins. Thanks for the prayers & kind words. Middle Tennessee needs a lot of prayers for the community right now.”

The Nashville Fire Department is reportedly responding to at least 50 building collapses around the city. The department also warned residents to avoid storm debris and any fallen power lines that litter the city

“Our community has been impacted significantly,” the Mt. Juliet Police Department tweeted on Tuesday. “We continue to search for injured. Stay home if you can.”

Capt. Tyler Chandler of the Mt. Juliet Police Department claimed that first responders are currently working their hardest to help residents that have been injured or trapped in buildings taken down by the storm.

“There are gas lines that are leaking, power lines that are on the ground, and multiple emergency responders are responding to those who are injured and trying to get them the help that they need.”

Chandler also touched on the situation in a video posted to Facebook.

“Our officers are in the early stages of this response and we continue to assess what is happening,” he said.

Metro Nashville Public Schools announced that schools would be closed Tuesday due to damage, and Wilson County, located east of downtown Nashville, said it would be shuttering its schools for the remainder of the week.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a few storm chasers were able to capture footage of the tornado as it tore through downtown Nashville. Others, including Tennessee politician Christopher J. Hale, snapped photos of the damage done to the area.

At a legendary music venue in East Nashville, the building was nearly destroyed, but the iconic “I believe in Nashville” mural remains. It’s a sign of hope and redemption that made it through a night of terror. #NashvilleTornado pic.twitter.com/0qDAyIznWI — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) March 3, 2020

As for the aftermath in the coming days, heavy rain is expected to hit Gulf Coast states and could create flash flooding in multiple southern states. Notably, Alabama could experience up to 6 inches of rain and see flash flooding by the middle of the week.

Other areas where storms are likely to hit include eastern Arkansas, west Tennessee, and Northern Mississippi. In addition, long southern rains will reportedly pose a danger to New Orleans, Houston, and the Florida Panhandle by Wednesday. Residents of these regions are warned to keep watch for deadly tornadoes and hail stones, which can be as large as softballs.