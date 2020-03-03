Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil‘s white bikini leaves little to the imagination. The stunner posted a new image to Instagram taken from a photoshoot for the annual newsstand publication, where she is seated with her legs slightly open on a sandy beach.

The white bathing suit that clings to Haley’s every curve has a top which is styled like a cropped tank. The cups of the top are cut to the side to reveal the model’s cleavage. There are also little keyhole details on the front of the straps of the suit top.

The bottom of the bikini is a Brazilian cut. It rides high on Hayley’s toned hips, making her long and lean legs seem endless. The bottom’s keyhole design mirrors the same detail on the top of the suit.

The redheaded beauty shared three images on the social media site. She is seen in a sequence of pics while seated on a large rock formation. Behind her is a blue sea, with a boat in the background and whitecaps atop the waves in the ocean.

White seafoam is crashing on the rocks beneath Haley’s feet as she turns her body in different positions for the photographer for the shoot that will be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue that hits newsstands in May.

Haley sports a breathtaking golden tan in the photos. Her fiery copper-colored hair is being blown back away from her face in the first photo. In subsequent images, her tresses frame her face with bangs that brush the tops of her eyes.

Perhaps the most striking part of the entire image is the model’s flat and toned tummy. Her stomach muscles appear to be rippling in all three images.

Fans thought the images were breathtaking and shared their feelings in the comments section of the post.

“What a stunning body you have,” said a fan, followed by four fire emoji.

“Okay going to do some more sit-ups now,” said an inspired third fan after looking at how physically fit Haley is in the photos, which were taken in the British Virgin Islands.

The location of the model’s shoot was revealed on her official Sports Illustrated page. The photographer of the breathtaking photos, per the publication, was Josie Clough.

“It’s so natural to embrace who you are as a woman and your sex appeal,” Haley said on her SI page about her shoot for the issue. “It really just came naturally to me. I didn’t feel uncomfortable.”